Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shekhar Suman to not celebrate birthday in late actor's honour

Shekhar Suman revealed he will not be celebrating his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2020 17:35 IST
Its been more than five months now, since the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His tragic demise left everyone in deep shock. Now, Shekhar Suman on Saturday revealed he will not be celebrating his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of late actor.

"I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That's the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure. #StayUnited4SSR," Shekhar tweeted.

Shekhar had earlier even said he is just hopes for a miracle to happen, in the Sushant's death investigation. "A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do. #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow," he tweeted.

He also shared his opinion about the current status of investigation and said: "It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it."

Not just that he even doubted the investigation in late actors date. "I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI, NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation, investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky," Shekhar added. 

Meanhwile. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. 

