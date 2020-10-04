Sunday, October 04, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Sister shares old picture of the late actor, says 'We Will Win!
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Sister shares old picture of the late actor, says 'We Will Win!

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor and it stated that they found no marks of injury on the actor's body other than on his neck which appeared due to hanging. 

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2020 7:17 IST
The forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday ruled out murder theories and claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide. The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor and it stated that they found no marks of injury on the actor's body other than on his neck which appeared due to hanging. Earlier, the AIIMS reports had ruled out 'organic poisoning' theories, claiming that nothing was found in Sushant's viscera report.

The AIIMS reports earned many reactions from the supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the late actor's sister shared an old photo of him and wrote, "we will win," actress Kangana Ranaut discarded suicide theory and said, "young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves." She tweeted, "Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS." She questioned, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?."

On the other hand, former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of emplooying "pressure tactics" and "harassment". In a separate statement filed through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Kshitij said he had retracted his earlier statement given to the NCB allegedly under duress. He claimed that NCB sleuths told him they would let him off if he falsely implicated (filmmaker) Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Niraj or Rahil, but he (Prasad) refused.

"That subsequent to September 27, I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings, despite me repeatedly stating that I do not know the said persons and have no knowledge of such allegations," Kshitij said in a handwritten addition to the statement.

  • Oct 04, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kshitij Ravi Prasad accuses NCB of employing "pressure tactics" and "harassment".

    A Mumbai special court on Saturday extended the judicial custody till October 6 of former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad even as he accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of employing "pressure tactics" and "harassment". Prasad was arrested on September 26 by the NCB during its ongoing probe into the drugs angle to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kshitij was presented before Special NDPS Court Special Judge JB Gurav at the end of his earlier judicial custody. The NCB said in its remand application that Kshitij was in touch with several suppliers and peddlers from whom he used to procure drugs and his judicial custody was needed to unravel whom all he was delivering the contraband in Bollywood.

    In a separate statement filed through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Kshitij said he had retracted his earlier statement given to the NCB allegedly under duress. He claimed that NCB sleuths told him they would let him off if he falsely implicated (filmmaker) Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Niraj or Rahil, but he (Prasad) refused.

    "That subsequent to September 27, I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings, despite me repeatedly stating that I do not know the said persons and have no knowledge of such allegations," Kshitij said in a handwritten addition to the statement.

    He contended that since he refused to oblige, the NCB officials allegedly prepared the statements as per their wishes and forced him to sign them, and even threatened to implicate his wife and family in the case.

    "I say that in this manner I am being mentally, emotionally and psychologically harassed and abused by the NCB into making false statements," Kshitij claimed.

    Kshitij is the 20th person to be arrested till date by the NCB in the high-profile case, including Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty -- the only woman accused in the case so far -- besides her brother Showik, and 18 others including peddlers, suppliers, aides of the late actor Sushant etc. The NCB has also recovered various types of drugs and cash from the accused as it attempts to unravel the drugs nexus in Bollywood for the past nearly two months.

    (IANS)

  • Oct 04, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut discards suicide theory

    Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to news reports suggesting that the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi hinted that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide.

    "Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS," the actress tweeted on her verified account.

    "With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

    1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

    2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

    3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?," Kangana wrote in a separate tweet.

     

  • Oct 04, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Drug problem exists in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar

    Bollywood superstar, who returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot of his upcoming film Bell Bottom, took to social media to share a video addressing the problem of drugs in Bollywood. Admitting the drugs problem prevailed in the film industry, Akshay requested people not to generalise and think that every person associated with Bollywood has drug links. The actor also requested the media to be sensitive while taking names, because negative news could have negative impact on a person's career and reputation.

    He said, "Although we are called stars, you have created Bollywood with all your love. We are not just an industry. Through our films we have spread values and culture of our nation to every corner of the world. For years now we have tried to reflect the sentiments of the common people of our country through our films. Be it the angry young man brand of anger, corruption, poverty or unemployment -- cinema has tried to reflect all these issues in its own style. So, if you are angry today, we understand and respect it."

