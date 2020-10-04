Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Sister shares old picture of the late actor, says 'We Will Win!

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

The forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday ruled out murder theories and claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide. The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor and it stated that they found no marks of injury on the actor's body other than on his neck which appeared due to hanging. Earlier, the AIIMS reports had ruled out 'organic poisoning' theories, claiming that nothing was found in Sushant's viscera report.

The AIIMS reports earned many reactions from the supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the late actor's sister shared an old photo of him and wrote, "we will win," actress Kangana Ranaut discarded suicide theory and said, "young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves." She tweeted, "Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS." She questioned, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?."

ALSO READ | Exclusive: NCB interrogation details of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor

On the other hand, former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of emplooying "pressure tactics" and "harassment". In a separate statement filed through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Kshitij said he had retracted his earlier statement given to the NCB allegedly under duress. He claimed that NCB sleuths told him they would let him off if he falsely implicated (filmmaker) Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Niraj or Rahil, but he (Prasad) refused.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Sushant's death, accepts there’s a drug problem in Bollywood

"That subsequent to September 27, I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings, despite me repeatedly stating that I do not know the said persons and have no knowledge of such allegations," Kshitij said in a handwritten addition to the statement.

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage