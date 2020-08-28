Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: #ArrestRheaNow trends as CBI grills actress

As Rhea Chakraborty was being grilled by the CBI on Friday, as part of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, a hashtag demanding her arrest trended on Twitter. The hashtag #ArrestRheaNow cropped up with two other hashtags -- #RheaDualFaceExposed and #StopPR4Killers. On Friday, late actor Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation for the first time in the ongoing probe.

"Finally Rhea is summoned by CBI. Hope the CBI make sure to send her straight to jail. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRTrueStory #ArrestRheaNow," tweeted a user.

"Welcome Rhea at DRDO guest house. your time starts now.. #ArrestRheaNow #SSRcase #SushantSinghRajputCase," wrote another user.

Rhea's interaction with the CBI happens a day after the actress made a few startling revelations about Sushant in a television interview on Thursday evening. The late actor's Netizens on Friday started questioning the actress on the claims made by her in the interview as well as in the recent past.

"She is shedding crocodile tears saying she wants to know what happened june 8th to 14th.. so why not ask police for CCTV footage? If anything her disgusting PR work is making her crime world more prominent! #ArrestRheaNow #StopPR4Killers," tweeted a user.

"#RheaDualFaceExposed Caught in her own Web. Rhea: 'SSR took Drugs, I never took drugs & am ready for Drug Test.' But her WhatsApp Chat Proves she was buying Drugs. If Rhea wasn't taking drugs, It MEANS she was Supplying it in her friend circle. #ArrestRheaNow #StopPR4Killers," opined another user.

"Rhea go and do your schooling again. Stop defaming a sweet, innocent person Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR and his family. We are with them . They are not alone. Get ready for imprisonment. #StopPR4Killers #ArrestRheaNow," demanded another user.

The hashtag #ArrestRheaNow trends on Twitter just a day after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged in a video clip that the actress had administered poison to kill his son, and demanded her arrest.

Early on Friday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also tweeted demanding the actress should be arrested.

"Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow," Shweta tweeted from her unverified account early on Friday.

