Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali give contradicting statements

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, Mumbai Police came into action and ever since has been undergoing an investigation into the matter. Each and every angle is being probed to find out the real reason why he chose to end his own life. In the process, as many as 38 people related to Sushant including his family, close friends, industry counterparts, and doctors have been questioned by the police. The recent person probed was the chairman of Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra who on Friday arrived at the Versova Police Station with his two lawyers. And after the 4-hour long interrogation, it came to light that the statements made by Aditya were completely opposite to those made by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recorded his statement during the beginning of the month.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his statement to the Mumbai Police, said that the actor was to be cast in the film Bajirao Mastani film but due to his contract with YRF, things could not do take place. But on Saturday, Aditya Chopra told the police that Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not talk to YRF for taking Sushant Singh in the film Bajirao Mastani. He said that when Sushant Singh could film MS Dhoni while staying in contract with YRF, then why he could not do Bajirao Mastani.

According to Aditya Chopra, even at the time of the film Ramleela, it was said that YRF did not allow Sushant Singh to do the film after which actor Ranveer Singh was signed for the lead role. The filmmaker said that there was no truth in it as Ranveer became a part of the project in April 2012, while Sushant Singh's contract with Yash Raj Films began in November 2012.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his statement, said that Sushant was the first choice for Ram Leela but back in 2013, the actor was under the three-films contract of YRF. Hence, he refused the offer. However, Sushant had regrets regarding the same. Sushant was preparing for Shekhar Kapur's film Paani, a Yash Raj Films' project when he got an offer for Bajirao Mastani. Again, due to conflicting schedules, the duo couldn't work together. He said, "I knew Sushant as an actor like I know other artists. He was not close to me to share his feelings. Hence, I never came to know what's happening in his life. I did not know about his depression".

Around 30-35 questions were asked to Bhansali. One of the questions was that 'did Sushant went into depression because he was replaced in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani?' Bhansali was also asked if he had ever spoken to Sushant regarding his depression? Replying to which, the filmmaker said, he neither dropped nor replaced Sushant from any of his films. Bhansali said he first met Sushant during the casting of Saraswatichandra in 2012. Though they couldn't work together for the show, he was impressed with his acting skills and wanted to work with the actor.

As per director Shekhar Kapur, Sushant was very upset when Paani got shelved. Budget and creative differences are cited as the reasons for the film not seeing the daylight. Sushant had left many Bollywood films. He reportedly said no to four of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. It is said that Sushant was offered Katrina Kaif starrer Fitoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Half Girlfriend but he chose to walk out of the projects because he gave his nod for Raabta.

On the other hand, amid the preparations for Paani, Yash Raj’s third film Befikre which was supposed to star Sushant went to Ranveer Singh which upset the actor.

For the unversed, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

-Reported by Dinesh Maurya

