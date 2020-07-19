Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against Instagram user for rape, death threats

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against Instagram user for rape, murder threats

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been receiving various death and rape threats after the death of rumoured boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress stayed away from social media after Sushant died by suicide on June 14. However, on his first month death anniversary, she made her first post remembering the actor with their good memories. In another post, she shared how she has been getting Instagram messages, forcing her to take her own life. After requesting the cyber cell for help, Rhea has filed an FIR against two Instagram users at Santacruz Police Station, Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty has lodged the FIR under Section 507, 509 and Section 66 of IT Act. The actress lives near Santacruz Police Station. On Saturday, she herself went to the Police and filed a case against two Instagram account holders who threatened to rape and kill her.

Earlier, sharing a screenshot of the threat messages she has been receiving, Rhea expressed her anger and wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

Rhea Chakraborty was also one of the people who have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. Police interrogated her for nine hours. A police official had told PTI, "She was at the police station for almost nine hours. The investigating officers questioned her about various angles, including Rajput's professional life. In her statement, Chakraborty told the police that Rajput had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the production house. It was an old incident, Chakraborty told the police."

On July 14, Rhea Chakraborty also requested Home Minister Amit Shah for the CBI inquiry in SUshant Singh Rajput's death case. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely...Rhea Chakraborty..#satyamevajayate"

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He died by suicide. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. He was reportedly battling depression for the past few days. Mumbai Police has been interrogating people close to him to find out what pushed the actor to take his own life.

(With inputs by Rajiv Singh and JP Singh)

