Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: A star beyond lights, camera, action

It's been a year since Bollywood lost one of its most talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The tragic death of Sushant on 14th June 2020 still haunts everyone. The loss has felt profound to not just his close ones but anyone who watched him on screen. Sushant was not just an actor but a champion on several fronts. He was an entrepreneur, science buff, amateur astronomer, and astrophysics enthusiast. He lived bigger than life itself with his non-conventional choices and an outlook to fulfill all his dreams and aspirations.

He was an actor who used to go beyond his limits to infuse soul into a character. He followed his passion and reached the top of his game. Sushant in an interview once said, "the idea is not to reach a certain goal, accumulate money or earn a certain reputation, I just want to take my time and enjoy the journey".

Sushant wrote his own success story with utmost hard work and dedication. Sushant was someone who dared to dream and turn them into reality. Sushant took admission into Delhi College of Engineering, but dropped out after completing three years to pursue a career in stage and acting. He reportedly cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams.

Sushant once tweeted, " I took a few of my maybe's wrapped it up in reckless dreams, tossed it up with some spare passion, and the earth gently shook!"

In his seven-year-old career in films, Sushant proved his mettle in films like Kai Po Che !, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. Sushant was not one of that run-of-the-mill heroes. His acting was certainly not just confined to the dialogues but his own explorations of his characters. He was often compared with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as both of them made a successful transition from TV to the cinema and also for the fact that both found their way in the industry without any Godfathers.

Sushant was passionate about astronomy. His Instagram account is proof as he would often post pictures from hi star gazing experiments. In 2018, he had bought an expensive telescope, Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator. Sushant also made headlines when it was revealed that he bought a patch of land on the moon.

Cinema was a part of his world but definitely, his world was not just limited to box office collections and making numbers. Sushant once shared his handwritten wishlist of 50 things. From deep diving to charting the trajectories of planets, from NASA to CERN, to learn at least 10 dance forms to shoot an active volcano. Sushant was able to fulfill twelve of his dreams.

Just like Sushant always advocated in his writings and poems his last on-screen performance in the film Dil Bechara also left us with hope to look for a silver lining in life. He might not be there between us but his philosophies of life and prowess performances as an actor still remains with us.