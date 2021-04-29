Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone urges fans to get vaccinated, says 'Let's take the fight to Covid-19'

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India. Many celebrities are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. On Thursday, actress Sunny Leone took to her social media and urged everyone to fight Covid-19, saying it is time to get vaccinated. Sunny posted a picture on her Instagram where she is seen a blue lace leotard paired with a tan jacket, smiling at the camera. "Let's take the fight to #covid_19. It's time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!" Sunny wrote alongside the image.

The actress, who is an avid social media user, loves to treat her fans with interesting and adorable pictures for herself and her family. Recently she shared a carousel of pictures with a simple message of 'spreading smiles.' Sunny asked her followers to keep smiling and make the best of every situation.

In the pictures, Sunny is standing on the stump of a tree, about to jump, and finally she jumped off the stump. "Make the best of every situation!!! Smile," she wrote alongside the images.

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero". She had recently shot for the reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla" in the state, too. Talking about 'Shero,' it is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also, the beautiful actress is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.