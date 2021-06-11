Ssumier Pasricha's sharp jibe at Anupam Kher's tweet on loosing Twitter followers: 'Better things to worry'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSUMIER PASRICHA, ANUPAM KHER Ssumier Pasricha, Anupam Kher

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher alleged that his follower count on Twitter has reduced drastically in the last 36 hours. The actor tweeted revealing the figures and said he is curious to learn whether it is a technical glitch or something else. Reacting to Kher's tweet, actor Ssumier Pasricha took a sharp jibe at him saying he thought great men things wise adding, 'there are better things to worry about'.

"Dear god I lost lot of my friends and family members in this pandemic .. I see 10 less people who loved me .. is there a glitch in your software or something else .. it’s is an observation . Not a complaint, Better things to worry about ... than Twitter followers (sic)," Ssumier tweeted. Adding more to it, he shared the tweet on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Are we serious ? That we still worry about our followers ... are we so obsessed with this social media ? This pandemic has taught us nothing.. I thought great people think wise (sic)."

Ssumier's tweet was in response to Kher's tweet which reads, "Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet."

On the work front, Anupam Kher is all set to anchor and narrate the upcoming documentary film "Bhuj: The Day India Shook", the trailer of which was released earlier this week.

The documentary talks about the devastating earthquake of 2001 and captures first-person accounts of survivors, rescuers, journalists, photographers, and earth scientists. The film is scheduled to release on June 11 on discovery+.