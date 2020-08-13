Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAVMANGLANI Sonu Sood's fan gets his face and name tattooed on his arm, actor reacts

Sonu Sood has been extending a helping hand to all the migrant workers and people in need since the beginning of the lockdown. The COVID19 pandemic has hit the daily wage workers the hardest. Sood turned out to be the real-life hero for them as he helped to send them to their homes. Fans have also expressed their love for the actor in the most innovative ways. A superfan named Shubham of the messiah of migrants Sonu Sood recently surprised him when he showed the actor's name and face tattooed on his hand.

Sonu Sood was on the sets of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer when Shubham surprised him by his way of expressing his love. Sood was completely taken aback by the gesture of his fan and he happily spent some time with him. The actor also urged his fans to not get his name tattooed on them and show their love through prayers.

In the video, Sonu Sood says, "Shubham, please don’t do such things again, buddy. I request everyone to not do something like this. I know you love me a lot, but please)." Watch the video here-

On Sonu Sood's birthday last month, the actor treated citizens with 3 lakh jobs offers for the migrant workers who in the difficult times also lost their jobs. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "मेरे जन्मदिन के अवसर पे मेरे प्रवासी भाइयों के लिए Pravasi Rojgar.com का 3 लाख नौकरियों के लिए मेरा करार। ये सभी अच्छे वेतन, PF,ESI और अन्य लाभ प्रदान करते हैं। धन्यवाद् AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quess Corp, Amazon, Sodexo, Urban Co , Portea और अन्य सभी का। #AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab."

This translates to, "For my overseas brothers on the occasion of my birthday Pravasi Rojgar.com. My contract for 3 lakh jobs. All these provide good salary, PF, ESI and other benefits. Thanks AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quess Corp, Amazon, Sodexo, Urban Co, Portea and all others.#AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab."

Have a look at his announcement here:

Talking about working for the migrant workers, Sonu Sood said, "The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones."

