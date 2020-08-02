Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor reveals her state of mind in hilarious video, watch

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her state of mind in a hilarious new post on social media. Sonam took to Instagram, where she has shared a boomerang video of herself. In the clip, Sonam is seen making a funny face. "S T A T E O F M I N D," she wrote alongside the clip. Last month, Sonam travelled to London. In a string of pictures that Sonam had posted on Instagram Stories, she could be seen aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja was next to her.

Recently, she posted a lovely birthday wish for husband Anand Ahuja. The 'Neerja' actor penned an adorable wish on Instagram to mark his day special, and credited him as her "guiding light in everything". "Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question , yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja," the 35-year-old star wrote.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film , which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

