Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic birthday wishes from Anil and Arjun Kapoor; see Bollywood actress' childhood pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR, ARJUN KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor childhood pics

Sonam Kapoor's childhood pics: Sonam Kapoor received special birthday wishes from her family. Her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor wished her by sharing some throwback pictures on Instagram and giving her parenthood lessons as the actor is expecting her first baby soon. In one of the throwback pictures, Anil is seen having fun with Sonam at a party, and in another post, the actor is seen with her younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor at a school event. Sonam's actor cousin Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, made sure he pulled her leg by sharing a fun photo from their childhood.

"Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!" Anil captioned the post on Instagram. "Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!", Anil Kapoor added.

"Happy birthday @sonamkapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flown by but we haven’t changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as @anandahuja ... love you always your older(technically I’m just about 17 days younger but doesn’t feel like that with your madness around) brother !!!" said Arjun in a post dedicated to Sonam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.