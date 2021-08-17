Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONAM/RHEA Sonam Kapoor Ahuja poses with newly-wed sister Rhea, calls her 'the most beautiful bride'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recently returned from London witnessed the wedding of her dear sister Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani. The intimate wedding took place on August 14 at their father Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. Two days later, Rhea's family organised a star-studded bash for the couple, the pictures of which are being circulated on social media. Not only this but even the newly-wedded couple are treating fans with beautiful pictures from the marriage. And now the bride's sister Sonam has finally shared a photo on Instagram. Not only this but she even wrote a heartwarming note for Rhea in the caption.

In the picture shared by the 'Khoobsurat' actress, she can be seen standing behind the bride wearing her traditional attire while Rhea sat on the chair. The caption of the image read, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

See the same here:

Meanwhile, Rhea also treated her fans with several pictures from her wedding festivities. In her recent Instagram post, she expressed her happiness about having an intimate wedding at her house.

"I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible @twelvetomatoes@ranipinklove @ranipinkgifts @reelsandframes@djajmumbai @indianaccent," she wrote alongside a string of images from her wedding day.

For those unversed, Rhea is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam and Harshvardhan. She is also the niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

The couple fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

On the work front, Rhea was the producer of Sonam and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Veere Di Wedding.' Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan (2019), and AK vs AK (2020) with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. She has wrapped up the shooting of Shome Makhija's thriller titled 'Blind.'