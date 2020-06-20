Image Source : INSTAGR Sonakshi Sinha quits Twitter, says ‘Aag lage basti mein, main apni masti mein’

Sonakshi Sinha wants to stay away from all the negativity and hate that she has been receiving ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Trolls targeted her and other star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others for taking up roles fitted for more talented actors. Now, the Lootera actress has had enough and has bid farewell to Twitter. In her last tweet, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

She then shared the screengrab of the same on Instagram with a caption that said, "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter." The 33-year-old actress also disabled the comments section on her post.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha has opened up on the ongoing nepotism/insider Vs outsider debate saying "The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity... PLEASE just stop,” she wrote. “Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really", she further added.

Sonam Kapoor also turned off her Instagram comments

Before Sonakshi Sinha, actress Sonam Kapoor disabled her comment section on the photo-sharing app. The Veere Di Wedding said that she usually does not shy away from hate and negativity and feels sorry for the people with such hate in their hearts. Talking about her decision to turn off the comments, Sonam Kapoor said that such hate and negativity is triggering her friends and family.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor Instagram story

She further added that such comments are done by paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right-wing agenda. She concluded by saying that it is the time to speak about the martyrs at India China border and the lives affected by lockdown and that is why she is switching off the comments. Sonam Kapoor deleted this story after some time but her Instagram comments are still switched off.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday morning. He was 34. The actor's body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. He had started his career in the entertainment industry with television serials. In the year 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhisekh Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Among the actor's unreleased films is Dil Bechara, remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly on OTT platform over the next few months.

