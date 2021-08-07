Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Soha Ali Khan shares adorable post for daughter Inaaya as she takes first step to 'big school'

Just like every mother, actress Soha Ali Khan's heart is also filled with countless emotions as her nearly 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu took her first step to her 'big school' on Saturday. The proud mother captured the moment and shared it on her Instagram handle writing, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #big school." In the picture, Inaaya could be seen climbing up the stairs with her little feet. She is seen wearing a yellow frock with cute pink sandals.

Fans and celebrity followers of the 'Rang De Basant' star chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages for Inaaya. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan also wrote, "All the best little Inaaya," with a red heart emoticon.

Soha got married to Kunal Kemmu in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Recently, Soha and Saif Ali Khan recently got together for a brand-new photoshoot. The actress dropped a behind the scenes video from the shoot. Sharing it, she wrote: "Behind the scenes with @houseofpataudi." She added the song Beautiful Day by My Sun and Stars as the video’s background music.

Take a look:

The video gave a glimpse of the brother-sister duo as they posed in stunning traditional outfits from the clothing brand. She could also be seen posing by Saif's side in a black-and-gold churidar set. While Saif was seen wearing an embroidered steel blue kurta set.