Smriti Irani showers 'maasi love' on Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie. Watch video

It has been years producer Ekta Kapoor and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani first time worked together in 2001 show Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And, all this while their friendship has only grown stronger with time. Even after quitting acting and becoming a full-time politician, Union Minister Smriti Irani often visits Ekta.
In her latest Instagram story, Ekta shared a video in which Smriti Irani can be seen playing with TV czarina's son Ravie. Check out the adorable video below:
Smriti Irani's playdate with Ekta Kapoor's sonny boi Ravie
Ravie recently turned one-year-old and Ekta threw a grand bash. Smriti Irani too, took to Instagram to share some unseen photos of Ravie along with a heartfelt note.
'Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home (for a chatter box she was quiet and composed ). Your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women and hopes we don't make a rabble rousing feminist out of you, before anyone at Balaji Telefilms or ALTbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor's set to play with,'' she wrote.
The Union Minister further added, "Your nana nani, mama and brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli (he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign). You are loved Ravie Kapoor. Happy Birthday, God bless."
Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home ( for a chatter box she was quiet & composed ) , your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women & hopes we don't make a rabble rousing feminist out of you ; before anyone at @balajitelefilmslimited or @altbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor's set to play with. Your Nana Nani Mama & brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli ( he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign) you are loved Ravie Kapoor ❤️happy birthday god bless
On Ravie's first birthday, Ekta shared a video of the tiny tot which has song and video clip from his actor grandfather Jeetendra's 1967 film Farz.
Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know 🤩🤩🤩...happpie bday ravioli