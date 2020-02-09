Smriti Irani showers 'maasi love' on Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie. Watch video

Smriti Irani visits Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie

It has been years producer Ekta Kapoor and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani first time worked together in 2001 show Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And, all this while their friendship has only grown stronger with time. Even after quitting acting and becoming a full-time politician, Union Minister Smriti Irani often visits Ekta.

In her latest Instagram story, Ekta shared a video in which Smriti Irani can be seen playing with TV czarina's son Ravie. Check out the adorable video below:

Ravie recently turned one-year-old and Ekta threw a grand bash. Smriti Irani too, took to Instagram to share some unseen photos of Ravie along with a heartfelt note.

'Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home (for a chatter box she was quiet and composed ). Your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women and hopes we don't make a rabble rousing feminist out of you, before anyone at Balaji Telefilms or ALTbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor's set to play with,'' she wrote.

The Union Minister further added, "Your nana nani, mama and brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli (he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign). You are loved Ravie Kapoor. Happy Birthday, God bless."

On Ravie's first birthday, Ekta shared a video of the tiny tot which has song and video clip from his actor grandfather Jeetendra's 1967 film Farz.