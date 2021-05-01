Image Source : TWITTER/@RVARMA83 Sitar maestro Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri passes away of Covid-19 complications

Sitar maestro Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri breathed his last on Saturday of Covid-19 related complications. He was 85. Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri’s son Prateek Chaudhuri took to his Facebook and confirmed the tragic news of his father’s demise. He wrote, “My Father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri… is no more. He was admitted with Covid along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today (1st May 2021)..after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived…..In spite of all efforts and prayers he could not be saved. A to the World of Sitar and Indian Music. Great loss. In grief..Prateek Chaudhuri (myself) Runa Chaudhuri (my wife), Rayana Chaudhuri (my daughter) and Adhiraj Chaudhuri (my son)."

Reportedly, Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri was rushed to a hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 and his oxygen level fell rapidly. On Friday evening, he was put on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. Unfortunately, he left for his heavenly abode on Saturday early morning.

Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri will always be remembered for his contributions in the field of music with a career over six decades. He bagged several prestigious titles, including Padmabhushan, the Padmashree and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has also lost actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal on Friday due to COVID-19 complications.