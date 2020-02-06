Singer Yesudas' brother K J Justin found dead in Kochi backwaters

Legendary singer K J Yesudas’s younger brother K J Justin has been found dead in the backwaters of Kochi. It is said that he was in depression for a long time. His body has been found near DP World's International Container Terminal in Vallarpadam, Kochi. Reportedly, Justin was missing since Tuesday night and a relative even lodged a complaint with the police about his missing. It is said to be a case of suicide.

"A body was recovered from backwaters in Vallarpadam on Wednesday evening. The Mulavukad police have registered a case for unnatural death. Following a suspicion, an inquiry was conducted considering the similarities to the missing person. Later, the relatives of Justin identified this body as that of Justin," said an officer with Mulavukad police.

According to the police, "Justin was in severe depression and mental trauma following the death of his elder son three years ago. Hence it is suspected that he may have taken the extreme step following the trauma."

Justin with his family used to live in a rented house in Kakkanad. After the post-mortem, the body has been kept at the mortuary of Ernakulam General Hospital. The funeral will be held on Friday after Yesudas arrives from Chennai, said the police official. He is survived by wife Jiji and a 10-year-old daughter.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page