Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHDEEP KAUR Singer Harshdeep Kaur announces pregnancy

Singer Harshdeep Kaur announced her pregnancy on Thursday. Her first child is due in March. "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings," the singer tweeted. The "Kabira" singer shared photographs with her husband Mankeet Singh, where she flaunts her baby bump with a smile, in a floral printed dress.

Soon her post was filled with congratulatory comments from fans as well as celebs from the industry. Netizens showered love and best wishes for her, and wished her good health. While others like Papon wrote, "Waah! Congratulations to both of you! And the new one of course!" Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Wow! What a wonderful news!! Congratulations dear Harshdeep and Mankeet... March baby!"

Have a look at the adorable announcement here:

Harshdeep tied the knot with childhood friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony on March 20, 2015. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.

On the professional front, Harshdeep is popular for her Sufi renditions. She has given her soulful voice to various Bollywood songs like Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Jugni ji from Cocktail, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti among others.

-With IANS inputs