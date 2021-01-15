Sidharth Shukla praises Gauahar Khan for her role in Tandav, says 'loved your performance'

Image Source : TWITTER/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla praises Gauahar Khan for her role in Tandav

Set in Delhi, the fictional drama of Saif Ali Khan, Gauahar Khan and Dimple Kapadia starer recently released web show Tandav takes the viewers behind the closed corridors of power and politics. The Amazon original series which hit the OTT on Friday, January 15, garnered a lot appreciation from their colleague and Bollywood fraternity. Now, Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to share a picture of himself watching the series and gave a shout-out to Gauahar, praising her performance in the show.

“Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho (You all should watch it too). @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance,” he wrote.

Retweeting Sidharth’s tweet, Gauahar wrote, “Hehe so cute. Thank you, you star. @sidharth_shukla.” In Tandav, she plays Maithili, the conniving secretary of Dimple Kapadia aka Anuradha Kishore.

Meanwhile, Tandav opens with a raging kisaan andolan in Greater Noida over a government decision to turn farm land into a SEZ for urbanisation. The nine-episode series that takes viewers inside the corridors of power and politics is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The show also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea and Amyra Dastur, among others. Based on the fight for power in politics, the fictional drama will stream in more than 240 countries and territories.

On the related note, Sidharth and Gauahar together entered Bigg Boss 14 house as seniors. During the show the two got into an argument over a task, where Senior Hina Khan and Gauahar came together to defeat Sidharth's team in a 'Buzzer' bajao task. As a part of the 'To be Confirmed' task, a buzzer was placed in the garden area and they had to prevent the opponents from pressing it.