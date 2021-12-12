Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA/YOUTUBE SCREEN Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Late actor's priceless moments with his mother and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla's demise left behind a huge void in the entertainment industry. The actor left everyone in a state of grief with his death at the young age of 40. Sidharth's fans, friends and colleagues empathised with the actor's mother Rita Shukla and prayed for strength for her to bear the loss. It is hard to imagine what she would be going through since the late actor was extremely close to his mother. Be it his successful stints in daily soaps, reality shows or films or his bonding with family and close friend Shehnaaz Gill, Shukla always remained in the limelight. As Sunday marks his 41st birth anniversary, we chose to reflect back on his priceless moment with his mother and girlfriends Shehnaaz, fondly called 'Sidnaaz' by admirers.

On one of the Women's Day, Sidharth Shukla shared pictures with his mother Rita and sister from the finale and stated that there was nothing that a woman could not do, that a man could. "I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can’t do which a man can in this day and age. In fact more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing the most special women in my life - my mother and my sister a very Happy Women's Day (Neetu too whose missing in the photo). And to all you women out there, if you truly believe it..then you all are amazingly equivalent to the strongest strength in the world! #happywomensday #womensday #loveofmylife," he had written. 'We Love You': Fans pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 1st death anniversary

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla lost his father Ashok Shukla, who was a civil engineer and worked at the Reserve Bank of India, when he started his modelling career due to a lung infection. He had two elder sisters, Preeti Shukla and Neetu Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla came close to Shehnaaz Gill during their sting in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two surely made an adorable couple and were often spotted together. Before Sidharth's demise, Shehnaaz and the late actor had appeared together on the show Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. They gave us some serious and major couple goals. Remembering Sidharth Shukla's most loved performances & personal life on his 41st birth anniversary

Sidharth and Shehnaaz treated fans with their appearance in three music videos back to back: Darshan Rawal's 'Bhula Dunga' (March 2020), and Tony Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' (November 2020).