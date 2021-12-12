'We Love You': Fans pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 1st death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SATISHJADHAV142 Fans pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 1st death anniversary

On September 2, the television industry lost one of the most promising actors, Sidharth Shukla. His demise shocked the nation and left a void among his fans. Sunday marks his 41st birth anniversary. In his career of over 15 years, Sidharth won many hearts with his charming looks, acting prowess, and strong persona both on-screen and off-screen. He emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. He set a benchmark for the contestants of Bigg Boss that is not easy to catch up with. He was fun, entertaining, controversial, passionate and at the same time a heartthrob. During his stint in the house, the actor managed to rule our hearts and garnered immense fame, love and respect.

Sidharth Shukla made many more fans with his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and his frenemy with Asim Riaz in the show. The actor left everyone in a state of grief with his death at the age of 40. Sidharth passed away following a massive cardiac arrest. On his 41st birth anniversary, today, Sidharth's fans have bombarded social media to celebrate the occasion and pay tribute to the late actor. Many fans shared endearing videos, pictures and memories to pay homage to his legacy.

Born on December 12 1980 in Mumbai, Sidharth, who held a degree in interior designing, chose to switch gears to the modelling field, where he clinched the runner-up position in Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2004. Remembering Sidharth Shukla's most loved performances & personal life on his 41st birth anniversary

Following his successful modelling days, the actor moved to leave a spark in the TV industry with his first acting role in 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' (2008). He later starred in shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' and 'Love U Zindagi', which also featured Pavitra Punia. However, it was his role as district collector Shivraj Shekhar in 'Balika Vadhu' that earned him widespread acclaim and popularity, including several awards and nominations.