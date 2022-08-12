Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate one year of 'Shershaah'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDMALH0TRA Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Friday marked the first anniversary of their film "Shershaah", thanking the audiences for giving their love and appreciation to the movie. The biographical war drama, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, takes its title from the martyr's codename. Directed by Vishnuvardan, the movie released on Prime Video in 2021 and featured Malhotra in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

The movie received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audiences for its heartfelt story and soulful songs such as "Raataan Lambiyan" and "Mann Bharryaa", besides winning many awards.

Malhotra said he is touched by the unending appreciation for the movie and hope people continue to shower love even after a year of its release.

"One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur 'yeh dil maange more!',” the 37-year-old actor wrote, referring to Batra’s success signal ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’.

Advani, who played Dimple Cheema, the fiancee of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, thanked everyone for their "multitudinous" love for “Shershaah”, which she believes made an impact across the world.

"One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, 'yeh dil maange more!',” she wrote alongside the film's poster.

Captain Batra had led the charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the “JAKRIF” regiment of the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999.

He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Due to his exemplary feat, Captain Batra was awarded many titles, he came to be fondly called the 'Tiger of Drass', the 'Lion of Kargil' and 'Kargil Hero'.

“Shershaah” also starred Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

The film was jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

