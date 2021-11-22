Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda share priceless childhood pics of Agastya on his 21st birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned a year older on Monday (November 22). To make his day special, her mother Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of the birthday boy.

Shweta Bachchan shared a string of pictures from Agastya's growing up years. In one picture, Shweta can be seen holding Agastya in her arms as they twinned in white. In another, she posed for a selfie with him. She also shared a picture from his college days. In the last picture, Shweta ended the series with a picture from a party. "Happy 21 son," she captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Several celebrities and her fans took to the comments section and showered Agastya with birthday wishes. “Happy 21st Birthday Aggie you cutie,” Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, commented. Sikander Kher wrote, “Happy birthday Aggie to good health always.”

Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a picture with Agastya. The sibling duo can be seen posing with packed gifts in their hands in front of a Christmas tree. She shared the picture with the caption, "21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving :)" Shweta took to the comments section and wrote, “Crackers both.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it is rumoured that Agastya will soon make his Bollywood debut. However, no official confirmation has come yet. Meanwhile, Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University last year. After her graduation, she started Aara Health and also launched her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.