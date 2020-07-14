Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Shruti Haasan excited to be only woman in 'Yaara' narrative of four boys

Actress Shruti Haasan is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film "Yaara", which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra.

" 'Yaara' is a unique passionate story spanned across years, and has the right amount of intensity. I am the only woman in the narrative of four boys and my character plays a pivotal part in the plot twist. I had a great time working on this project, especially with our director Tigmanshu Dhulia sir. It is a special story that needs to be told," said Shruti.

The trailer gives a glimpse of friendship between four notorious criminals. The film is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30.

"It's a story of friendship that we all experience in our lives. This Friendship Day, you will relate to one of the four characters in 'Yaara' because the Chokdi gang will take us through a journey that we all can relate to," said Vidyut.

For Kenny, it is an exciting project. "The trailer is out, and I hope the audience show us the same love they have given so far," he said.

Amit shared that "Yaara" is a crime drama that revolves around four notorious friends. They didn't choose each other, fate did. "Time will test their friendship," he said.

Vijay added: "The world will know us (Yaara) for our incredible bond of friendship. The partners in crime will serve a story that will ultimately be a test of time," he said, declaring the gist of the film that will premiere on Zee5.

