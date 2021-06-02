Image Source : TWITTER/@SHREYAGHOSHAL Shreya Ghoshal names her baby boy Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, shares first picture

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghosal welcomed her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on May 22. The duo informed their fans with a special note that they have been blessed with a baby boy. On Wednesday, Shreya Ghoshal shared the first picture of her little munchkin and introduced him to the world as Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. She shared a family picture in which the singer can be seen holding the baby along with her husband.

Shreya Ghoshal tweeted, "Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May & changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother, a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love."

Several celebrities reacted to Shreya Ghoshal's post and extended their love for the baby. Sophie Choudry commented, "This is so beautiful! And such a lovely name! God bless" Ashmit Patel wrote, "Congratulations and god bless." Dia Mirza wrote, "Be blessed little one.. Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life!!! I can’t wait to meet you." Tony Kakkar, Vishal Mishra and others also commented on Shreya's post.

Earlier, thanking fans for the blessing, Ghoshal had shared, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. "Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. They had a Bengali wedding ceremony and announced it on social media with a picture from the festivities. Shreya wrote, "Married the love of my life @shiladitya last night surrounded by our families n close friends, exciting new life awaits"

Shreya Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film "Kalank", title track of 2018's "Dhadak", "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002.