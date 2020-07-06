Image Source : TWITTER/XANGELWINGZ/SSR474706 Shine bright Sushant Singh Rajput! Fan names a star after the late actor

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left a void in the hearts of not just his family and counterparts but also his fans. And now it seems that one of them has found the perfect way to immortalize the actor through a special gesture. Considering the fact that Sushant was fascinated with celestial bodies, a fan has named a star in the space after him. Doing rounds on the internet is a certificate with the name of the 'Kai Po Che' actor stating that a star in the 'astronomically verified position' is named after Sushant on June 25, 2020. A Twitter handle named Raksha posted the information about the registration on social media stating, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever."

The certificate had the words that read, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto"

Have a look at the great gesture here:

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

For the unversed, there are organisations that let you buy a star unofficially and name it after the one you love. The certificate mentioned above also had beautiful words written for the late actor stating, "Sushant Singh Rajput, although you will be missed dearly, you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into reality through your unfaltering earnestly, persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all. Your endearing sincerity, simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent state of happiness shall not go unheard any longer. We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short-lived, thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire."

DISCLAIMER: This report is based on a viral tweet, India TV does not authenticate the certificate.

As soon as his fans came to know of this, they could not hold their excitement and poured their love for the actor on Twitter. Have a look at how people reacted on the certificate here:

He was always a star, goes on being one, literally :') — Ish💫 (@YoulgnorantSlut) June 29, 2020

Unvoiced ❤️ till now no actor could get this much love from his fans we will cherish his moments forever this what we can do for him — Divya gillela (@Divya30961) July 4, 2020

Nothing could be better than this... Such a wonderful tribute 😍



Now we can see him shinning brighter than earlier for now and for ever 😍😍



Wherever you are Sush I hope you are happy and safe 😘❤#SushanthSinghRajput — वैदेही पाटील (@Patilvaidehi) June 30, 2020

This is best tribute you could have given!! 💕 — Shreemya (@Shreemya) June 29, 2020

Yes, सुशांत सर हमेशा एक सितारा बन कर आसमान मे जगमगते रहेंगे ❤️❤️ — Vivek Kumar (@VivekKu71329364) July 5, 2020

I'm out of appropriate words to tell how amazing is this ! Just simply humbling and sweet. I'm sure he must be smiling and glinting the brightest among millions of other stars ❤️✨ He couldn't have asked for a better tribute. 💫🤍 I hope the love and adulation for him never ends. — shru. (@gleefulmess) June 29, 2020

despite being so late in appreciating his value, sushant has positively impacted my life in innumberable ways. he was an absolute gem; far too pure & precious for this dark world. i definitely would have loved to see you excitedly locate your star through that telescope of yours! pic.twitter.com/YL5he7OnIE — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

This is such a good gesture Raksha! Such an apt way to always look up to him and remember him❤ — 🙏 (@virikian) June 29, 2020

I am pretty sure he is smiling now, looking at all the love you guys are pouring in for him ❤️ — Ramisaa (@ramisa4566) June 29, 2020

You got me in tears! When I think of Sushant, nothing more hurts me than the fact how much he wanted to learn about stars and space. In his free time he used to gaze at them from telescope. He used to read books when he was alone. Such precious. Your tribute is beautiful 😪 — •••Anu••• (@Anum_shono) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister shared an inspiring handwritten note by the late actor for her. It read, "She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant."

Image Source : INSTA Sushant' sister shares letter

The trailer of Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to roll out on Monday, July 6. Marking the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra, the film will release on the digital platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. It happens to be the official remake of the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and was previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny.' It also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

Sharing the latest poster, Sanjana wrote, "Kizie is just so incomplete without you, Manny. This, is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned!"

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is investigating at every angle in his death. Over 27 people related to the actor have been probed and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be investigated on July 6. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital.

