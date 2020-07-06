Monday, July 06, 2020
     
Shine bright Sushant Singh Rajput! Fan names a star after the late actor

Doing rounds on the internet is a certificate with the name of late Sushant Singh Rajput stating that a star in the 'astronomically verified position' is named after the 'Kai Po Che' actor on June 25, 2020. As soon as his fans came to know of this, they could not hold their excitement and poured their love for the actor on Twitter. 

New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2020 7:46 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left a void in the hearts of not just his family and counterparts but also his fans. And now it seems that one of them has found the perfect way to immortalize the actor through a special gesture. Considering the fact that Sushant was fascinated with celestial bodies, a fan has named a star in the space after him. Doing rounds on the internet is a certificate with the name of the 'Kai Po Che' actor stating that a star in the 'astronomically verified position' is named after Sushant on June 25, 2020. A Twitter handle named Raksha posted the information about the registration on social media stating, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever."

The certificate had the words that read, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto"

Have a look at the great gesture here:

For the unversed,  there are organisations that let you buy a star unofficially and name it after the one you love. The certificate mentioned above also had beautiful words written for the late actor stating, "Sushant Singh Rajput, although you will be missed dearly, you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into reality through your unfaltering earnestly, persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all. Your endearing sincerity, simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent state of happiness shall not go unheard any longer. We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short-lived, thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire."

DISCLAIMER: This report is based on a viral tweet, India TV does not authenticate the certificate.

As soon as his fans came to know of this, they could not hold their excitement and poured their love for the actor on Twitter. Have a look at how people reacted on the certificate here:

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister shared an inspiring handwritten note by the late actor for her. It read, "She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant."

The trailer of Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to roll out on Monday, July 6. Marking the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra, the film will release on the digital platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. It happens to be the official remake of the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and was previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny.' It also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. 

Sharing the latest poster, Sanjana wrote, "Kizie is just so incomplete without you, Manny. This, is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned!"

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is investigating at every angle in his death. Over 27 people related to the actor have been probed and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be investigated on July 6. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital. 

