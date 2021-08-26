Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty shares, 'I will live every moment as fully as I can' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest

Amid the controversy of her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book that talked about 'Time out'. The quote read, "Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life's clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever."

It concluded with, "As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can."

Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty shares, 'I will live every moment as fully as I can' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest

On a related note, Shilpa also made her comeback to the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4' as a celebrity judge. She was on a break from the show because of the ongoing controversy of her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case.

Recently, the 'Dhadkan' star also shared pictures of a photoshoot from the dance reality show along with a powerful message, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped. The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

