Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA Shilpa Shetty Kundra: This time with my son and newborn daughter is so precious

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra finds the current time of staying home precious as she can spend many more moments with her son Viaan and her newborn daughter Samisha, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in February. "I couldn't have timed it better. It's God's grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things. This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out," Shilpa told IANS.

However, she shared that despite being caught up with work she ensures that she makes time for her family. "Despite being busy, I would still make time for family, but not like this. I just feel that it's really what I wanted so badly and I feel in a way I manifested it," she said.

What has this pandemic taught Shilpa? "The universe knows how to reset, to teach us patience and value for what we have. Hope we learn from this experience and come out stronger," she told IANS.

Earlier, the actress shared an adorable video with her daughter and confessed that '15' is very special for her. She revealed that on April 15 this year, her daughter Samisha has turned two months old and she has completed 15 million followers on Tik Tok.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come" Watch the video here-

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actress with roles in the upcoming films, "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

