Shilpa Shetty is a TikTok queen and her videos are proof

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is receiving huge love from her fans on TikTok. Seen her crazy videos yet?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities we've got in the industry. She knows how to keep her fans happy and engaged through the various pictures, videos and healthy tips she keeps on sharing on various platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc. But recently she created her own TikTok account and in just a few hours she got as many as one million followers on the video-sharing platform. Shilpa these days have become quite active on the application too where she is seen posting some adorable videos with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty.

Still haven't watched any video of hers? Check them out:

On the work front, the 44-year-old actress is preparing for her comeback film "Nikamma," a romantic comedy action movie directed by Sabbir Khan. The film marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and is scheduled to release on June 5. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.

