Shilpa Shetty to host Shape of You: Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill & others to appear as guests

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty's show will begin streaming on YouTube channel of Mirchi from next month.

Highlights Shilpa Shetty is a fitness junkie herself

She has been advocating healthy lifestyle and wellness since years

After judging multiple reality shows, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to take up the role of the host for her new wellness-themed chat show titled Shape of You. The actress will be seen talking to Indian celebrities about physical and mental well-being. Indeed, there could have not been anyone better than Silpa Shetty for the role as she has been practising Yoga and advocating a healthy lifestyle for years now. On Thursday (February 24), the actress shared a sneak peek of the episode with the first guest who happens to be Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sharing a cute clip, Shilpa wrote, "Kidding around #crazycrazy #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit."

Both the actresses can be seen shaking a leg on 'brotherstwinz', following a popular trend. Shilpa looks stunning in a lilac top with high waist denim. On the other hand, Jacqueline was seen sporting a blue bodycon dress.

Previously, Shilpa had shared a small clip sharing her views on what fitness means to her. Sharing the video she wrote, "I strongly believe that every day brings along various reasons to celebrate YOU. The one thing that completes this celebration is the gift of Health and Wellness So, @filmy.mirchi and I have joined hands to unwrap these secrets with some very special guests in tow through my new show, ‘SHAPE OF YOU’. Stay tuned for this exciting project coming your way soon!"

Shilpa regularly posts videos and photos of her yoga sessions on Instagram. Take a look:

As per social media buzz, Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Masaba Gupta and Badshah are among the celebrities who will appear on the show