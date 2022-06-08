Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: How Bollywood actress did not let controversies define her career

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIALSHILPASHETTY Public controversies that Shilpa Shetty braved

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older on Wednesday, June 8. The Bollywood actress is an icon in her own right. She is a fitness and yoga exponent and looks like age has had no effect on her. She is one of the most sought after faces on TV right now and appears on various reality shows as a judge. At the same time, she continues to do a variety of roles in Bollywood films, redefining the parameters of a quintessential, mainstream actress. However, Shilpa's career has been shrouded in major public controversies on several occasions. But, when the worst was upon her and the family she always rose on top and did not let the negatives define her career.

Raj Kundra pornography case

Last year, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was embroiled in a pornography case. He was accused of publishing and producing porn films for apps. When the controversy erupted and got bigger, Raj spent over a month in jail and speculations rose about Shilpa's involvement in the matter. Despite major speculation about her personal and professional life around that time, Shilpa braved through the tough times in a dignified way.

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere kiss controversy

Shilpa Shetty landed in an obscenity case when Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her on her cheeks at a public event in 2007. The kissing incident evoked strong protests in several cities in India. The allegation against Shilpa was that she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused Gere. However, she was later discharged from the case by a Mumbai court which observed that she seems to be the victim of the act of Gere.

Shilpa's Big Brother controversy

Shilpa had participated in the reality show Big Brother in 2007 and involuntarily became part of a major controversy. Co-constant Jade Goody in the show passed racist comments on Shilpa that created a lot of trouble. However, she defied the odds by winning the show that year and it became one of the defining moments of her career in the entertainment business.

IPL betting controversy

In 2013, Raj Kundra was named in the IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal. Raj is a former co-owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR) with Shilpa. He was arrested by Delhi Police on charges of betting. Rajasthan Royals were also banned for two years. Once against, Shilpa waded through the tough times and emerged stronger than ever.