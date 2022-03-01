Shilpa Shetty announces her next movie Sukhee; unveils first poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'

Highlights Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi

Recently, Shilpa Shetty also announced her radio show 'Shape Of You'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to treat her fans with an exciting project. The actress on Tuesday (March 1), announced her new film titled 'Sukhee'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements."

Shilpa's fans are excited to watch their favourite actress in a Bollywood project. They took to the comments section and showered her with their love. One of the fans wrote, "Very excited for your new project." Another said, "Super Congratulations!!" Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia also dropped fire emoticons in the comments.

Going by the poster, the project appears to be a female-centric film starring Shilpa in the lead role. Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the film. Vikram, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment is known for producing strong female-centric films like 'Sherni', 'Shakuntala Devi', and more.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others.

For the unversed, Shilpa recently made her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'. Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on the show 'India's Got Talent' with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir.

-with ANI inputs