INSIDE pics from Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's pink-themed birthday party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Samisha's pink-themed birthday party

Shilpa hosted a birthday bash for little girl which was attended by Shamita' Shetty and beau Raqesh

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned two years old on February 15. As the little one turned a year older, Shilpa threw a pink-colour themed birthday party for her which was attended by sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Taking to her Instagram handle, mommy gave us a glimpse of what Samisha’s birthday party, cake and decor looked like. In her birthday dress, the little munchkin looked cute as a button. Dolled up in a white frock, Samisha was seen playing with elder brother Viaan.

Also, the party had teddies and balloons everywhere. On the other hand, Shamita also shared a picture from the party, featuring the entire family, mostly dressed in pink and white outfits to match the party theme. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra can also be seen in the picture. Shilpa shared her baby girl's cute cake on her Instagram Story, with a teddy on top of it.

Earlier, in the day on February 15, Shilpa Shetty dropped a cute video of her little daughter, capturing Samisha possessiveness towards her mom while competing with Raj Kundra. The video begins with Kundra pointing at Shilpa and saying 'mine,' Samisha then quickly moves her father's hand away and hugs her mother, calling her 'mine'. Soon the father-daughter are seen resting their head on Shilpa's lap, with Samisha refusing to share her mom.

"MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it! Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2," Shilpa Shetty captioned the video.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen as a judge in the ongoing season of India’s Got Talent. The show also features-- Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir as judges.