Shekhar Suman opens up on nepotism debate: There is 'gangism and favourtism' in Bollywood

Shekhar Suman opens up on nepotism:

There have been a lot of theories circulating online ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14 nepotism being one of the core highlights. Now, actor Shekhar Suman has weighed in on the matter saying that nepotism holds no meaning in Bollywood. He said it is wrong to use the term nepotism for the film industry. "The use of the word nepotism in Bollywood is wrong. Our industry is open and anyone who has money will make a film. It is his right to choose whoever he will take in the film, his brother or son, sister, or any other relative. How can you stop it? If I have money, I will not make a film for the neighbor's child. I will make it for my son", Skekhar Suman said.

Furthermore, he said that what happens in the film industry is not nepotism but rather it is gangism and favourtism. "The gang only decides how the industry will function, . who will be a part of it,. I want to say that you do favouritism.and want to make someone's career then you are open to do the same, but if you cannot do good to someone, then don't do anything bad to him/her either", he added.

Recently, Shekhar started a forum to demand a CBI probe into Sushant’s death. Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.”

