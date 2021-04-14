Shekhar Kapur remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says he miss exploring philosophy & physics with late actor

Image Source : TWITTER/SUSHANT RAJPUT, SHEKHAR KAPUR Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Kapur

Sushant Singh Rajput left an irreplaceable mark in the industry. His fans and colleagues have been mourning the loss the loss for about a year now and they often take it to social media to grieve the loss. Recently, a Twitter user remembered how the late actor and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur used to interact on the micro-blogging app. "There was a time when @shekharkapur and @itsSSR used to talk on twitter," tweeted the fan.

Reacting to the tweet, the filmmaker wrote: "I miss exploring philosophy and physics with Sushant. For someone so young, his mind was incredibly agile. With amazing wisdom."

Also read: Actor Ashutosh Rana tests positive for coronavirus a week after taking first jab of vaccine

Kapur's tweet left many emotional. Replying to the filmmaker, a user wrote, "We miss those so much, sir! All of us SSRians used to be in utter awe to witness your conversations here and also your masterclass which he hosted."

Another tweeted, "An infinte living mind still journeying his another lifetime in aeons of former to traverse until one merges with the All Bhaiya @itsSSR promising u to be a self throug which pur other finite minds can converse with you and know the existence of infinty and all Love u (sic)."

Also read: Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee laud Kiku Sharda's son as he releases new rap song

A third one pointed out the film they were working upon, "How beautiful was your chemistry with him . You both could have created history of PAANI was made," a tweet read.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation has been assigned the task of probing the Bollywood actor's death a couple of months after he passed away. The case is still under investigation.

For more entertainment news click here!