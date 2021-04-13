Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee laud Kiku Sharda's son as he releases new rap song

Television popular comedian Kapil Sharma and Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee never fail to show support to their loved ones on social media. On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter and showered friend Kiku Sharda's 12-year-old son Shaurya Sharda with love as he released his new rap song. He also asked all his fans and followers to show him some love. He wrote, “Sharing my 12-year-olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda - This Is The Day (Official Music Audio).”

Kiku replied to Kapil and said, "Thanks so much brother. Shaurya is thrilled." Shaurya recently released his new rap song on his YouTube channel. Proud father Kiku had shared the link of Shaurya's new song on his Twitter handle. "Sharing my 12-year-olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda - This Is The Day," Kiku tweeted.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also liked Shaurya's song and wrote, "Wow!!! That’s a serious talent you have at home!!! Best wishes to the little one!!"

Earlier, TV actor Hiten Tejwani also praised Kiku’s son on Twitter. “Too good," Hiten wrote. Kiku thanked Hiten for the appreciation and said, “Hey thanks so much Hiten."

ALSO READ: All is not well between The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda? Is Govinda the reason?

Shaurya's new song is titled This Is The Day. It has over 600+ likes on YouTube as of now. Check out the song here:

Kiku and Kapil have worked together for years in a popular comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show and the two share a good bond. On Kapil's birthday, Kiku took to his Instagram and posted a picture with an adorable note. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who cracks me up every time he takes to the stage. Wish you a very happy BDay @kapilsharma , keep smiling, keep laughing and keep spreading happiness. Waiting to share that stage with you soon."

ALSO READ: VIDEO | Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and others re-recreate FIR scene, hint at show's return