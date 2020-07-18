Saturday, July 18, 2020
     
  Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani react to R. Balki's 'Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor'

On Friday, filmmaker R. Balki ruled the headlines when he challenged saying 'Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor' Fans were quick to react to the statement and flooded Twitter with a list of actors who are brilliant at their craft. Not just fans, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani and others also reacted to the statement.

New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2020 7:03 IST
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has stirred storm among the fans as well as in the industry. It has brought issues like 'nepotism', 'outsider vs insider', 'favoritism' into the limelight. On Friday, filmmaker R. Balki ruled the headlines when he challenged saying 'Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor' Fans were quick to react to the statement and flooded Twitter with a list of actors who are brilliant at their craft. Not just fans, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani and others also reacted to the statement.

R. Balki, talking about nepotism in the industry in an interview with HT, said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor, and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors." Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actress Soni Razdan's daughter, while Ranbir Kapoor is the son of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

Reacting to the statement, Shekhar Kapoor tweeted, "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But I just saw Kai Po Che! again last night. Three new young actors at that time and stunning believable performances by each." In another tweet, he said, "Best actors today are coming from theatre. There's new found respect for them and confidence. I've worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger, Daniel Craig and Eddy Redmayne. All are from theatre."

Apurva Asrani also shared a list of actor that in his opinion are brillaint. He tweeted, "Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors." In another tweet, he wrote, "Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!"

Netizens also reacted to the statement and didn't seem to agree with R. Balki. One Twitter user wrote, "They both are fine actors. Loved some of their performance but by showing their talent as supremacy you can't demean others who have not got enough opportunities. Ranbir < Rajkumar, Vikrant, Vicky...Alia < Bhumi, Radhika (both), tripti, swara, richa...And list can go on" Another tweeted, "Sorry...#RBalki clear the cataract laden eye and you can see clearly . There are many Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput,Ayushman khurana ,rajkumar rao,Vicky kaushal ..the list goes on .. also the actor you did movie .. pad man The" Akhaykumar""

Check out the reactions here-

 

