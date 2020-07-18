Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani react to R. Balki's 'Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor'

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has stirred storm among the fans as well as in the industry. It has brought issues like 'nepotism', 'outsider vs insider', 'favoritism' into the limelight. On Friday, filmmaker R. Balki ruled the headlines when he challenged saying 'Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor' Fans were quick to react to the statement and flooded Twitter with a list of actors who are brilliant at their craft. Not just fans, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani and others also reacted to the statement.

R. Balki, talking about nepotism in the industry in an interview with HT, said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor, and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors." Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actress Soni Razdan's daughter, while Ranbir Kapoor is the son of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

Reacting to the statement, Shekhar Kapoor tweeted, "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But I just saw Kai Po Che! again last night. Three new young actors at that time and stunning believable performances by each." In another tweet, he said, "Best actors today are coming from theatre. There's new found respect for them and confidence. I've worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger, Daniel Craig and Eddy Redmayne. All are from theatre."

Best actors today are coming from theatre. Theres new found respect for them. And confidence.

I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne

All are from theatre — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

Apurva Asrani also shared a list of actor that in his opinion are brillaint. He tweeted, "Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors." In another tweet, he wrote, "Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!"

Some filmmakers & journalists are so star struck, that they gush over mediocre actors with famous surnames. Repeatedly, these actors headline projects & the press gushes. Talented actors are mostly used as garnishing--to make the mediocre look better, but NEVER to outshine them. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 17, 2020

Netizens also reacted to the statement and didn't seem to agree with R. Balki. One Twitter user wrote, "They both are fine actors. Loved some of their performance but by showing their talent as supremacy you can't demean others who have not got enough opportunities. Ranbir < Rajkumar, Vikrant, Vicky...Alia < Bhumi, Radhika (both), tripti, swara, richa...And list can go on" Another tweeted, "Sorry...#RBalki clear the cataract laden eye and you can see clearly . There are many Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput,Ayushman khurana ,rajkumar rao,Vicky kaushal ..the list goes on .. also the actor you did movie .. pad man The" Akhaykumar""

Check out the reactions here-

#RanbirKapoor

Ayushmann Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao & many others will always name Ranbir Kapoor as great actor but fans of Ayushmann Khurana, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao will find it hard to believe in their star's compliment on RK. — Anusuya Bhattacharya (@IndianAnusuya) July 17, 2020

I won't rate Ranbir as the best, but he is pretty good, Rajkumar Rao is better than him in serious roles, Ayushman Khurrana is flat out better. And though I love both John & Randeep Hooda more than all others, they are not in the same acting league as rest. — Shakti Swami (@swami_shakti) July 18, 2020

They both are fine actors. Loved some of their performance but by showing their talent as supremacy you can't demean others who have not got enough opportunities.



Ranbir < Rajkumar, Vikrant, Vicky

Alia < Bhumi, Radhika (both), tripti, swara, richa

And list can go on....#RBalki pic.twitter.com/iiYoU98tyw — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) July 17, 2020

no doubt Alia & Ranbir r good actors but it doesn't mean that there is no one better than them in bollywood.@filmfare is justifying nepotism by posting such comments. #RBalki has also joined the lobby who is trying to gain sympathy for nepo kids after @itsSSR incident. pic.twitter.com/9NKf1wZHt2 — Parth028 (@ParthSabikhi) July 17, 2020

Y rajkumar, pc and kangana got a state award at a young age and ranbir and alia didn't??!!

Y they always get filmfare😂

It says it all

They are good but that doesn't mean they are the BESTEST in town

Sorry but ur statement is FOOLISH

JUST OPEN YOUR EYES @diR_Balki

#RBalki — Anonymous 👻 (@Alien21_86) July 17, 2020

Feel sad to see such an ignorant response coming from #rbalki.. open your eyes Sir..we have a sea of people other than these 3 mentioned actors who are much much better .. I infact sometimes feel that @aliaa08 , #RanbirKapoor and #RanveerSingh are overrated! https://t.co/AHCmhBpP8K — Anu (@AnubhutiAggarw2) July 17, 2020

Show this pic to #RBalki

Yes this pic is what we love!



But yes I believe #RanbirKapoor is good actor

I don't know about alia!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JMf9Bav1VJ — Harshad kale (@harshkale95) July 17, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage