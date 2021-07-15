Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill showcases her inner 'sexy siren' in latest photoshoot; fans call her 'the next big thing'

Shehnaaz Gill, ever since her participation in Bigg Boss 13 has been impressing her fan following. Her chemistry with rumoured boyfriend and the season's winner Sidharth Shukla is the most discussed topic on social media. Well, this time it was her sizzling photo shoot with the popular Filmfare magazine that has grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Taking to her Instagram handle, 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' shared a picture and video of herself being featured in the magazine's cover page. She reposted the caption and it read, "You cannot scroll down social media without finding either a picture or a video of Shehnaaz Gill or someone recreating one of her famous dialogues from her reality TV show.

Her fame and her rise to becoming one of the most loved celebrities on social media is commendable and she’s set the internet ablaze with her candid personality and adorable looks. Shehnaaz is everyone’s favourite girl-next-door who’s already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future. Here’s lauding her success as a newsmaker with our latest digital cover. @shehnaazgill #ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGillTheNextBigThing."

Have a look at her post here:

As soon as the picture was shared, it went viral in no time. Social media got filled with praises for the young singer and hashtags like #ShehnaazGill, #ShehnaazGillNextBigThing, and #Filmfare. See how fans reacted on Twitter: