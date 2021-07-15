Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to reunite for Bigg Boss 15 OTT? Fans waiting for Sidnaaz surprise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDNAAZ_LOVE1 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to reunite for Bigg Boss 15 OTT?

Bigg Boss fans are all set for a treat as the controversial reality show will arrive early this year. Called 'Bigg Boss OTT,' the show will premiere on the digital platform Voot for the first six weeks and then will move to television. While superstar Salman Khan is expected to host the show when it will air on TV, there are rumours that the makers are finding a suitable host for the OTT version of the show. It doesn't come as a shock that the fans are keen on having Sidharth Shukla as the host. While the rumours were still doing rounds, Voot dropped a big hint that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill will be reuniting for Bigg Boss 15 OTT.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are easily the most adored couple on the small screen. Fans keep recalling their special moments for the reality show and flood the internet with mushy posts. Voot, on Wednesday, left the fans excited about a 'BIG reveal' and tagged '#Sidnaaz' in the same. The tweet read, "Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you... Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? (Find hint in the hashtags) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal."

The hashtags included, "#Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon." It is being assumed that Sidharth and Shehnaaz might come together to host the premiere episode of the show or can even host the first six weekends when the show is on OTT. There are also rumoured that the duo will appear together on a talk show together. however, nothing official has been announced.

Sidnaaz fans are thrilled to watch their two favourite stars together. However, they are also contemplating if the duo will be seen together or separately on the show. Hilarious memes have already surfaced on Twitter where fans are seen asking Voot and ColorsTV to not play with their emotions.

One Twitter user shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt pulling cheeks of Boman Irani in the film Munna Bhai MBBS and the tagline read, "ab tu dekh apun kya karega." The tweet said, "Kuch popat hua toh dekhna phir voot baabu." To this, Voot replied, "Apno se ladai kaisi."

Another user tweeted, "Jisko Kuch nai pata mei batadeti huu , Sid And Naaz kaa talk show aaraha hai saath mei (Those who don't know, let me tell you, Sid and Naaz will come together for a talk show). Reacting to this, Voot tweeted, "Iski khabar to humein bhi nahi thi (even we didn't know this)"

Shehnaaz Gill keeps making headlines for her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The duo is rumoured to be dating, considering their closeness inside the BB house. However, they have never acknowledged or confirmed the rumours. Lately, it was being said that Shehnaaz and Sidharth have parted ways. Amid the breakup rumours, Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to share a cryptic post that shut down many gossipmongers.

His tweet read, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps. She also has a couple of music videos coming up with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla was seen in his OTT debut, Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3. The web show has been the most-watched and popular series of Alt Balaji with Sidharth Shukla garnering all the praise for his stellar performance as Agastya Roy.