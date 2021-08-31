Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in THESE sultry pics

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill once again created a buzz on social media with her fiery pictures. Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Tuesday dropped pictures from the recent photoshoot of the Punjabi actress and singer. For the shoot, Shehnaaz chose to wear a black lace corset, which she paired with black shorts, from Rocky Star.

In one of the pictures, she accessorised the look with oversized glasses. What caught everyone's attention was her bob hairdo. The comments section of the post was bombarded with fire and heart emojis. Shehnaaz also shared the same set of pictures on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is," she captioned the post."

Take a look:

Shehnaaz keeps ruling the hearts of the people with her innocent charm and elegance. She has come a long way since her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She has not only made a special place in the viewers' hearts but has also undergone a drastic physical transformation. Her sense of fashion has become the talk of the town and Shehnaaz never disappoints her fans.

Earlier too, Shehnaaz shared her scintillating pictures from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. The actress looks breathtaking in the picture. Donning an embellished bralette, Shehnaaz is a vision to behold with those sultry expressions.

Shehnaaz recently graced the stage of Dance Deewane 3 along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The duo recreated the magic of their bond on the 'Love Special' weekend episode. The pictures of the duo from the show went viral on the internet.

Shehnaaz also shook a leg with Madhuri Dixit on her popular song Badi Mushkil from her film Lajja.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She wrapped the shooting of the film in Canada earlier this year. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.