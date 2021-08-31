Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth-Kiara's sizzling chemistry in THIS video leaves fans asking them to 'get married already'

The rumoured couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani treated their fans with an adorable video in which the duo can be seen love struck. On Monday night, both the stars took to Instagram and shared the romantic video. They used the song 'Kabhii Tumhhe' in the background from their latest film Shershaah. In the mushy video, Sidharth and Kiara just can’t stop looking at each other. Interestingly, in her caption, Kiara also gave direction credits to Sidharth. She wrote, “#SherShaah ️#SherShaahReels Directed by SidMalhotra."

Take a look:

Soon after both their posts were bombarded with reactions from the fans. One of the users wrote, "Can you two please get married already." The other said, "We want you as off-screen couples too." Fans couldn't stop gushing over their sizzling chemistry and most of them urged the duo to get married.

Sidharth and Kiara's pair has been immensely loved by the audience. They are receiving a lot of praise for their performance in the movie Shershaah. Recently, they were seen together in The Kapil Sharma Show celebrating the success of their film.

For the unversed, in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King). Kiara, plays Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema.

Earlier, talking about the film, Sidharth said it was not only a huge responsibility for him as an actor to play the legend onscreen but also it was a story, close to his heart. Talking about how the actor emotionally involved himself to play the character of Batra, Sidharth said, "Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.

"I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. 'Shershaah', as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie's trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families."

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's photos from The Kapil Sharma Show sets go viral on social media

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.