Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance moves are nothing less than jaw-dropping. Seen video yet?

Shanya Kapoor's belly dance video

Shanaya Kapoor has become internet's favourite girl ever since her crazy belly dance video has set social media on fire. Shanaya is seen nailing some difficult belly dance moves in the viral video. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter is matching steps with her belly dancing instructor Sanjana Muthreja as she grooves to drum solo music.

Shanaya looks gorgeous in thigh-high slit skirt and black crop top as she nails Turkish drops, chest rolls and shimmies like a pro.

Ahead of putting full video on social media, Sanjana Muthreja teased her followers with a boomerang video of Shanya and herself doing belly dance. Have a look:

Sanjana Muthreja is a celebrity belly dance teacher with students like Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kim Sharma and Suhana Khan. She often shares a glimpse of her students on Instagram.

On a related note, Shanaya too, is interested in pursuing a career in Bollywood, however, she hasn't confirmed anything. Recently, her actor father Sanjay Kapoor spoke about his daughter's Bollywood aspirations. He said that Shanaya is taking acting, dance and diction classes. ''In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,'' he said.

On the professional front, Shanaya recently assisted director Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, starring cousin Janhvi Kapoor. The movie also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.