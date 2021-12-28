Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ASIMRIAZ77.OFFICIAL/TWITTER 'Shame on Asim Riaz' trends after BB runner-up takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's dance videos, Fans troll him

After the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has been staying away from social media. Shehnaaz Gill was completely devastated after the demise. The Punjabi singer-actress who is trying to return to her normal life, was recently spotted partying at manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement ceremony. However, her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz is not happy to see that and his latest tweet is apparently related to actress' dancing videos where he seems to be taking a dig at her. Without naming anyone or posting any video, Asim wrote, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld."

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans wondered the tweet was directed to Shehnaaz Gill. They slammed him saying that 'Asim is no one to judge anyone or talk about relationships.'

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, attended manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement ceremony. Kaushal, who is also a producer, is reportedly marrying his long-time girlfriend Heena Lad. Apart from Shehnaaz, other celebs at the party were Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani among others. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi dropped a picture with Shehnaaz, Kashmera and others from the occasion. The Bigg Boss 13 looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery black cocktail dress.

In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to 'Zingaat' song with others. She also performed the hook step of the song. Fans were excited to see Shehnaaz back in her cheerful self. A user wrote "Finally got to see my baby." Another said, "I feel so happy to see her getting back to her normal life ."

For the unversed, Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak.'

