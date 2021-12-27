Shehnaaz Gill slays in black cocktail dress at manager's engagement party; grooves to 'Zingaat' song

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MYSELF_DON__ Shehnaaz Gill slays in black cocktail dress at manager's engagement party

After the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has been staying away from social media. Only recently, she stepped out to a visit an orphanage. A video of the singer-actress playing with the children at the orphanage went viral. Now, Shehnaaz, who is trying to return to her normal life, was spotted partying at manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement ceremony. Kaushal, who is also a producer, is reportedly marrying his long-time girlfriend Heena Lad. Apart from Shehnaaz, other celebs at the party were Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani among others.

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi dropped a picture with Shehnaaz, Kashmera and others from the occasion. The Bigg Boss 13 looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery black cocktail dress.

In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to 'Zingaat' song with others. She also performed the hook step of the song. Fans were excited to see Shehnaaz back in her cheerful self. A user wrote "Finally got to see my baby." Another said, "I feel so happy to see her getting back to her normal life ."

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh film 'Honsla Rakh.'

For the unversed, Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak.'