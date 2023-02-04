Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite moment from Pathaan with Deepika Padukone. Can you guess?

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/YRF King Khan reveals his favourite moment from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is roaring high at the box office. The film has broken several records and proven to be SRK's perfect return to the big screen.Pathaan has crossed Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The UK, US, Canada and the Gulf countries are its biggest markets overseas. With Pathaan's release, King Khan has made a staggering comeback in the box office business as it has become his highest-grossing film in just under a week. The movie is not only performing well in mass centers and single screens cinema halls but also doing exceptionally well in national multiplex chains, despite high ticket prices.

Now, recently King Khan conducted his infamous #AskSRK session on Twitter. Among many questions, a Twitter user asked the megastar about his best moment in the movie while shooting. In response to the question, SRK recalled filming the famous scene in which he and Deepika had to steal a lock and key. His tweet read, "Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move..including losing the lock and key during the jump."

During the session, SRK was also asked about Pathaan ending and what happened to Jim, the Bollywood superstar gave a cryptic response. SRK tweeted, "I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan (sic)."

Also read: Kiara Advani keeps it simple in no makeup look as she heads for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in two more films this year. Jawan, which is directed by Atlee and co-stars Nayanthara. He is also set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is set for Christmas release, later this year.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's royal, 3-day wedding to cost THIS whopping amount? You will be left amazed

Latest Entertainment News