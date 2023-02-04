Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's royal, 3-day wedding to cost THIS whopping amount? You will be left amazed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding will take place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the nuptial knot in Suryagarh in Jaisalmer on February 6. It is expected that the Bollywood couple will arrive at the venue on February 5 and the guests are likely to start coming in from February 4 onwards. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding rumours were abuzz for some time now and the couple will reportedly be taking the next step in their relationship in a royal manner. Rest assured that no expenses are being spared for their union.

Lavish arrangements for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

The arrangements for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's union are underway. A Mumbai-based wedding planning company is taking care of all the preparations. Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW. Especially curated travel and tours packages will allow the guests to soak in the Rajasthani culture and enjoy the cuisine.

Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Jaisalmer wedding has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

How much will Sidharth-Kiara's wedding cost?

A royal wedding like this is expected to cost a huge amount. The Suryagarh Palace hosts most of the destination royal weddings and is popular for giving luxury experiences to their guests. The hotel has 84 rooms, 92 bedrooms, 2 large gardens, an artificial lake, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, villas, and 2 big restaurants among other facilities. For a destination wedding, the cost of one day without alcohol in the months of April to September is said to be around Rs 1.20 crore. On the other hand, around Rs 2 crore per day is charged for bookings in the tourist season from October to March.

Read: Inside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's royal wedding venue in Jaisalmer

Since Sid and Kiara's wedding is a three-day affair and the festivities are being organised during peak tourist season, the expected venue cost will be upwards of Rs 6 crore. If couture, private travel and other arrangements are included, the cost of the wedding will turn out to be higher. The estimated price of Sid-Kiara's wedding would easily make it one of the most expensive events in Bollywood.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News