Kiara Advani keeps it simple in no makeup look as she heads for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
Kiara Advani smiled at the paparazzi as she was spotted heading to Jaisalmer for her wedding with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Sid and Kiara are said t be tying the knot on February 6.

Published on: February 04, 2023 11:14 IST
Kiara Advani
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai

Kiara Advani is going to tie the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding preparations are being overseen by a Mumbai-based wedding planning company and the Jaisalemr hotel will be all decked up for Sid and Kiara's union. On Saturday morning, Kiara was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai as she reportedly headed to the wedding venue. While there were reports claiming that the bride-to-be will be arriving in Jaisalmer on Feb 5, she left for the city with her family a day in advance to kick-start pre-wedding festivities. Guests are expected to arrive in Suryagarh today for the big fat Indian wedding. 

Kiara Advani opts for a no-makeup look 

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is a natural beauty. As she was snapped at the airport in Mumbai all set to jet off to her wedding destination, she kept her look simple in athleisure. She opted for a white, full-sleeved top with similar coloured leggings. She draped a hot pink shawl over her attire to give it a chic look. While posing for the paparazzi, she smiled brightly and her face glowed like a thousand bulbs. She opted for a no-makeup look, wore a fanny pack on her waist and parted her hair in the middle.  

Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's royal, 3-day wedding to cost THIS whopping amount? You will be left amazed   

India Tv - Kiara Advani

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKiara Advani opts for athleisure as she was snapped at the airport

India Tv - Kiara Advani wedding

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKiara Advani heads to Jaisalmer for her wedding

All about Sidharth-Kiara's wedding arrangements 

 

The arrangements for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's union are underway. Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW. Especially curated travel and tours packages will allow the guests to soak in the Rajasthani culture and enjoy the local cuisine. 

Read: Inside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's royal wedding venue in Jaisalmer

 

