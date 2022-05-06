Shah Rukh Khan hosts foreign dignitaries at Mannat, pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Image of Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat with other foreign dignitaries

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted several foreign dignitaries at his residence Mannat in Mumbai. The high-profile guest list included the consul general of countries including France, Canada and Quebec among others. SRK was seen in a casual look as he sported a blue T-shirt and denim. Taking to Twitter, Canada’s Consul General in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly shared pictures with the Bollywood superstar and others and thanked SRK for hosting her at his place.

"I understand the charm ✨that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the. Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada Film Industry (sic)," Kelly tweeted.

We can also see a glimpse of SRK's home in one of the pictures with the group of foreign dignitaries. In another Twitter post, Quebec_India tweeted a picture of Shah Rukh and wrote, "A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation! #film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec (sic)."

Consul general of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet also shared a picture with SRK from Mannat and wrote, "Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest French award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Indian Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon (sic)."

On the work front, SRK will be seen in the upcoming film Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will hit the big screens on the eve of Republic Day 2023. The actors is also working with Sanju director Rajkumar HIrani in the upcoming film Dunki, set for December 2023 release.