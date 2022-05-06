Avatar 2 trailer: Netizens review The Way Of The Water video as it releases in theatres with Doctor Strange 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALIANA_ARCHER Leaked photos of Avatar 2 trailer

Avatar 2 trailer was released with Doctor Strange 2 movie. Ahead of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madaness' release, the trailer of James Cameron's upcoming movie was attached. After a long wait with Avatar 2 -- 'Avatar: The Way Of The Water' -- the director is finally showing audiences his otherworldly, underwater vision for the sequel of 'Avatar'. Footage of the highly anticipated film was first unveiled at CinemaCon last month. While the trailer is yet to be released digitally, it is reported that it contains almost no dialogue. Instead, the viewers were made familiar with different regions across the dazzling world of Pandora through sweeping visuals of the planet's crystal blue oceans and lakes. The footage also shows the local tribe of Na'vi interacting with various species resembling whales and pelicans.

Those who have been able to catch Doctor Strange 2 in cinema halls have also watched Avatar 2 trailer. Sample some of these tweets to see how netizens reacted to it:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family -- Jake, Neytiri and their kids -- and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. "I know one thing," Sam Worthington's Jake Sully tells Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. "Wherever we go, this family is our fortress."

Along with Cameron, Worthington and Saldana, the $250 million-budgeted 'Avatar 2' brings back Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Stephen Lang. Those actors will be joined by new faces to the franchise, including Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis and Jemaine Clement.

There are understandable fears that enthusiasm for all things 'Avatar' has dwindled in the decade since its historic run in theaters. But Na'vi Nation still appears to be loyal.

During the pandemic, Cameron's groundbreaking sci-fi epic returned to the big screen and reclaimed the title as the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.802 billion globally, taking the crown back from 'Avengers: Endgame'.

In anticipation for 'The Way of Water', Disney plans to re-release 'Avatar' in theatres on September 23.

'Avatar' premiered in December 2009, a time when ticket sales were significantly less expensive than they are these days. However, the movie had an unparalleled life in cinemas and played on the big screen for nearly 10 months, a phenomenon driven by repeat viewings and premium screenings.

'Avatar 2' debuts on December 16, with sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

'The Way of Water' footage capped off Disney's 90-minute CinemaCon presentation, which also showcased exclusive footage from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Lightyear', 'Toy Story' spinoff about Andy's beloved toy; David O. Russell's new film 'Amsterdam' and 'Bob's Burgers'.

--with agency inputs