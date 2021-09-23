Video: Shah Rukh Khan gets annoyed & throws phone off balcony in new ad, fans can't wait for his OTT debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEY + HOTSTAR Shah Rukh Khan gets annoyed & throws phone off balcony in new ad, fans can't wait for his OTT debut

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently created a lot of buzz when he shared having FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) for not being on OTT. He had posted a video on how he's the only one left who hasn't announced a project for the web. While the actor did not reveal any details, fans took it as a hint for SRK's venture on OTT. Now Disney+ Hotstar has shared a new advertisement featuring SRK.

Take a look:

In the new ad, Shah Rukh is in his balcony waving to the crowd of his fans outside his house. He asks his PA--played by actor Rajesh Jais--if he received any call from the streamer. He tells Shah Rukh that he could not connect with them as they might be busy promoting and releasing new content like IPL, films or series.

Coincidentally he actually gets a message from Disney+ Hotstar, he asks his assistant if they are offering him any movie or show, while on reading it turns out it’s just a regular promotional message for the subscription of their service. This annoys him, then he whacks the phone out of Rajesh's hands which falls down.

In the first ad, SRK was shown on the balcony of his Mumbai villa, surveying his fans gathered outside in their thousands. The actor takes pride in the fact that he has so many fans, unlike others, but his secretary, played by actor Rajesh Jais pipes up to say that it may be true but "you never know about the future because all the actors now have their films released on OTT".

Although there are no official confirmations these ads have left fans intrigued and they can't wait to see their favourite actor on the OTT platform. One of the users wrote, "Ab wait nhi hota SRK sir ab toh announcement krdo yr." The other said, "TELL US WHAT IT IS ALREADY."

Also read: Fans can't keep calm as Salman Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan's video: 'Swagat nahi karoge SRK ka'

Over the past year, most of the Bollywood superstars, from Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and even Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Abhishek Bachchan have had films released directly on OTT platforms. Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was released in 2018 and did not do well at the box office.